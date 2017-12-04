Former Goodyear workers donate more than £2k for children's toys

Ex-employees of the city factory purchased outdoor toys worth a total of £2,300 using their 5/344 TGWU Benevolent Fund.

Children welcomed the new additions to their outside play area which includes special tricycles, school lollipop crossing sticks and play mats.

The pupils at Broadmeadow Special School, based on Lansdowne Road, have severe learning difficulties and are aged from four to seven years old.

The school has been gradually improving its outdoor areas and their bike area is now completed thanks to the Goodyear workers’ donation.

It is now looking for £90,000 to provide additional themed areas for the pupils to enjoy.

Lisa Walker, deputy head of the school, said: “We are so grateful to the Goodyear workers for the donation and the children are very happy playing with their new toys!

"Anyone who is interested in making a donation to the school should contact us."

Chairman of the Benevolent Fund, Cyril Barrett, who attended the school to hand over the goodies to the children along with ex-workers Balwinder Rai and Gurdev Rai, said: “The workers are very proud of their Goodyear heritage and have supported many local causes in a bid to create a living legacy out of the ashes of the Goodyear factory in honour of all it’s members since 1985 in Wolverhampton and the Black Country. The charity has so far supported 26 good causes and has more planned.”

Balwinder Rai and Gurdev Rai are father and son with 63 years combined service at Goodyears. Mr Rai senior was the first person at the factory to create racing tyres and his son was employed at the factory until the day it closed.

To make a donation to the school, call 01902 558330.