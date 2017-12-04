A final fitting farewell for lorry driver Larry

Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral service of Larry Clayton who died aged 74 on November 9 this year.

Larry had a colourful life, according to his family and friends. His claim to fame was becoming a model for Cow&Gate milk when he was a baby.

During his adult life, he was a dedicated lorry driver with a great sense of humour.

In the two months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, he arranged his own funeral and cortège, with an unusual twist.

Mr Clayton chose to have a bespoke cardboard coffin created for himself, with the words 'This is the last time this driver goes up the M6’ - in homage to his long lorry driving career.

The coffin was laid flat on the back of a super truck, and travelled from his home in Willenhall, up the M6 from Walsall junction 10 to the M54 before the service at Bushbury Crematorium.

After arriving in style, Mr Clayton's family say he had planned more surprises for the guests including surprising song and hymn choices, a surprise for the reverend, and a ‘leaving party’ for himself, complete with a disco and a visit from Santa.

Daughter Lisa Dixon said: "My father was all about fun, and laughter.

"He was larger than life, making everyone laugh who crossed paths with him.

"As a baby he was a model for Cow and Gate milk, and he spent his adult life as a dedicated lorry driver.

"My dad planned his funeral in the short two month diagnosis he had been given, and it has an unusual twist. It will really be a sight to behold and a fitting way to celebrate his life."