Fight on fly-tipping taken to busy Wolverhampton road

Council officials will be descending on the city's Dudley Road on Monday, December 4.

They will be educating business owners on safe waste disposal and look at taking action against those leaving their rubbish illegally along the road.

The council is hoping that the action day will reduce the number of complaints about the amount of waste being flytipped on one of the main roads into the city.

The day is also aimed at raising awareness of the issue and ensuring that businesses employ the necessary contractors to remove their waste rather than dumping it in unauthorised places.

The council says it will be issuing fixed penalty notices on the day to business owners who are found to have illegally flytipped rubbish on the road.

If successful, council chiefs say that more action days are likely to be organised in the future.

Waste surrounding a bin on Dudley Road earlier this year

A spokeswoman for the council said: "There are a number of problems on the road, which include commercial businesses not having in place adequate means to dispose of their waste.

"Instead they are placing their waste on the highway, usually next to the council litter bins, in the hope that they will be removed when the general litter is collected.

"Officers are aiming to visit every business on Dudley Road to identify how they dispose of their waste and provide information regarding waste contracts, should they not have anything in place.

"They will be given a time limit to put something in place, which will result in a fixed penalty notice should the deadline not be met.

"Additionally should any flytipped waste be noted during the day, evidence will be collected, with a view to taking more formal action."