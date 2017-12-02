Menu

Boy remains in hospital after being critically injured in motorbike and car crash

By Jessica Labhart | Wolverhampton | News | Published:

A 15-year-old boy remains in hospital after being critically injured in motorbike and car crash in Bilston.

The scene of the crash on Thursday.

The boy is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after suffering serious head injuries in the collision.

The crash saw the youngster thrown from the motorbike at the junction of Lunt Road and Boswell Road, Bilston, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also travelling on the bike, was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries. He was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. - MIKE WOODS UPDATING

The driver of the Toyota Auris, which was involved in the collision, was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified. The 37-year-old man remains in police custody for questioning. - MIKE WOODS CONFIRMING

Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward. Anyone with information should call the collision investigation unit on 101 or email fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

Jessica Labhart

By Jessica Labhart
@JLabhart_star

Reporter for the Express & Star, primarily covering Wolverhampton.

