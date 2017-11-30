Man has wallet stolen and is knocked unconscious in violent robbery outside Wolverhampton train station

The 29-year-old victim was approached by three people outside the station and they then kicked and punched him in the head and body in an unprovoked attack.

The trio then stole the victim’s wallet and ran off, at which point the victim collapsed.

He lost consciousness, dislocated his right shoulder and sustained injuries to both his eyes.

One of the men police want to speak to

British Transport Police has now released CCTV images of men it would like to speak to in connection with the attack, which took place at 11.55pm.

A spokesman said: "If you recognise them, or have any information which could help the investigation, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 265 of 22 November 2017."

A 27-year-old man has already been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the incident on November 15.