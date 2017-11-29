Menu

More Syrian refugees to re-settle in Wolverhampton than the rest of the Black Country combined

By Alex Ross | Wolverhampton | News | Published:

More Syrian refugees are being resettled in Wolverhampton than in five neighbouring boroughs combined, figures have revealed.

Wolverhampton Council

The city council agreed to take in 20 refugees a year for the next five years as part of a Government-led resettlement programme earlier this year.

So far the council has accommodated 19 refugees.

The numbers of refugees being rehomed is different in neighbouring authorities.

Walsall and Dudley are to take in a total of 20 refugees. Dudley has already accommodated six families.

Stafford has taken in six families, 26 people, and Cannock has rehomed two. Both have no immediate plans for anymore.

Sandwell Council has not participated in the programme called the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement scheme which was launched in a bid to help those families fleeing civil war in Syria.

Nationally, 20,000 refugees will be bought in, with the programme designed to assist local authorities take in their agreed quotas.

Councils receive £8,520 per refugee accepted, plus £4,500 to provide education for every child aged five to 18 years.

Further funding is available to the council for each refugee every year.

A 'guide for location authorities' has an inventory of items - including mattresses, a hoover and washing machine - for rehomed families.

Those resettled have a five-year visa which enables them to work or claim benefits.

When the five years expires, the refugee can choose to return to Syria or apply for permanent settlement in the UK.

Nirmal Samrai is the head of housing at Cannock Chase Council.

She said: “Refugees are accommodated based on need and suitability.

"Because of this, it is too early to say if Cannock will be accommodating any more families but we will be working with the county council on this issue if and when required.”

