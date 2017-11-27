Wolverhampton dentists share skills

Tri-Dental organised the event, which was held at The Village Hotel in Dudley. And it gave dentists the chance to share tips.

Polly Bhambra, director of Treetops Dental Surgery in Codsall – part of the Tri-Dental group – said: “This is a great way for dentists to broaden knowledge and develop skills while sharing good practice amongst one another.”

The evening, attended by 15 dentists, was sponsored by Dentsply Sirona.

It follows a conference which was hosted by Tri-Dental earlier this year.

The conference took place on May 5 at Hotel Novotel in Wolverhampton.

It saw more than 100 dental professionals – including dentists, dental nurses, practice managers and many other industry leaders attend.

Representatives from Oral B and Colgate also exhibited, while guest lecturers were delivered by dental surgeon Dr Catherine Rutland. The conference was organised by Wolverhampton-based practice Treetops Dental Surgery as well.