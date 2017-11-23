Boy, 14, 'beaten with metal pole and chain' in attack near Wolverhampton school

The teenager was reportedly beaten with a metal pole and chain during the incident at a field alongside Ecclestone Road, Ashmore Park close to Coppice Performing Arts Academy. Police were called to the scene at around 3.15pm on Monday.

A boy aged 16 has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

People living in the area said that there had been trouble between teenagers at the field, which lies between the Coppice Farm Estate and Ashmore Park Estate, on several previous occasions.

West Midlands Police spokesman Mike Woods confirmed Monday's incident and said: "A boy aged 14 was left with head injuries after reportedly being attacked with a metal pole and chain and was taken to hospital. A boy aged 16 has been arrested and released under investigation."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 1458 of 20 November or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.