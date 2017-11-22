NHS training centre launched in Wolverhampton

NHS Futures Zone aims to encourage more students to join the NHS not just as doctors, nurses and midwives, but in other roles as well.

It was formerly based in Parkfields, where it was called HealthTec, but is now based at Smestow School where special training rooms have been opened.

They include simulated healthcare environments, such as a hospital ward and a clinical suite, which encourage youngsters to get ‘hands-on’ as they learn.

Youngsters from across Wolverhampton and Staffordshire will benefit from the facility.

Sue Cox, Work Experience Programme Manager at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: “Over time, HealthTec developed into an innovative health and social care education resource centre which offered a wide variety of training opportunities to people aged seven years plus.

“To coincide with its 10th anniversary, and to mark the development with Smestow School, it was decided to re-launch HealthTec as the NHS Futures Zone. “Although now based at Smestow School, the new zone will be accessible to all students from Wolverhampton and Cannock schools, as well as those further afield including the University Technical College – Health Futures in West Bromwich. With high numbers of young unemployed people and difficulties in recruiting to some roles within the NHS, the zone is aiming to help to engage with the youth of Wolverhampton at an early age and give them up to date career information, work experience opportunities and guidance relating to different career pathways including apprenticeships.”

“We want to smash the myth that the NHS employs just doctors, nurses and midwives, and widen the vision of potential career opportunities for students.

Councillor Phil Page, deputy mayor of Wolverhampton, was among those who attended a launch event. He said: “I think this will be a big success and students will benefit. I want to support young people to have the best chance to get the best job they can.”

Anyone wanting information about opportunities to use the facilities can call Liz Westwood, NHS Futures Zone Co-Ordinator, on 01902 539189.