Boy, 13, taken into police protection after drugs raid

It is believed the boy, who comes from Wolverhampton, had been reported missing and was being used as a drug mule by dealers.

He was allegedly discovered with drugs on his person by police officers during a raid at a property in Chedworth Drive, Warndon, Worcester, on November 16. Two men were arrested and have been charged.

Kaylum Logan, aged 18, of Barnes Hill, Birmingham, was charged with two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Russell Hawkes, aged 37, of Chedworth Drive, Warndon, Worcester, was charged with breaching his court bail.

It has been reported West Mercia Police dealt with the teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as a victim.

A spokesman for the force confirmed he was taken into police protection following the incident.

Drug paraphernalia and a machete were allegedly seized from the property.