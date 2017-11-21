Road closures planned for busy night in Wolverhampton

From 5pm there will be Christmas festivities in Queen Square featuring a lights switch-on and firework display.

Meanwhile at the Civic Hall, from 7pm, comedian Sean Lock will entertain a crowd as part of his Keep It Light tour.

And at Molineux, top-of the-table Wolves take on seventh-placed Leeds United with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Drivers travelling in and around the city are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys in a bid to avoid chaos on the roads.

To accommodate the Christmas lights switch-on several roads will be closed to traffic from 11am until 9pm.

These include Queen Square; Lichfield Street in both directions between Princess Street and Queen Square; Darlington Street for vehicles heading into the city centre between Waterloo Road and Queen Square; Dudley Street, between King Street and Queen Square; Exchange Street; Cheapside; and Lich Gates.

In line with the Civic Hall’s new security measures, and to facilitate the Christmas lights switch-on, Red Lion Street, Paternoster Row, Mitre Fold, North Street and Corporation Street will be closed from 11am until 11.30pm.

And access in and out of the Civic Centre car park will be via Wulfruna Street only.

Advertising

Due to the Blue Badge disabled bays being unavailable on Exchange Street and Cheapside, additional disabled bays will be provided in the Civic Centre car park.

Wolverhampton council is providing free car parking on the School Street car park and Market car park from 2pm, and the Mander Centre is offering free parking from 4pm.

Visitors to the city are also being reminded about road restrictions recently brought in around Molineux on matchdays, which include Waterloo Road.

Councillor John Reynolds, Cabinet Member for City Economy, said: “We have a fantastic city centre offer on Wednesday.

“We are expecting a bumper crowd in the city centre for the spectacular Christmas lights switch on and fireworks, plus fabulous entertainment at the Civic Hall and sporting action at top-of-the-table Wolves FC.

“To ensure visitors enjoy their evening to the full I would urge them to plan their journeys well in advance and take note of all the alternative car parks available in the city centre.”