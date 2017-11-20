Controversial plan for homes at former Wolverhampton Environment Centre given go-ahead

The new two, three and four-bedroom houses will be built at the former Wolverhampton Environment Centre (WEC).

It comes despite more than 2,200 campaigners backing an online petition to ‘say no’ to the development off Westacre Crescent on the Finchfield land and calling on Wolverhampton council to abandon its plans.

The area earmarked forms less than 10 per cent of the site, while the rest of the green space will be absorbed into the Smestow Valley Local Nature Reserve.

Campaigners backing the petition had claimed the plans threatened to ruin the popular South Staffordshire Railway Walk, bringing an increase in traffic and pollution.

But members of the Finchfield and Castlecroft Community Association - which backed the planning proposals - said the five-and-a half mile running across the WEC site would not be destroyed by the development.

Proposals came after the council secured a £285,000 grant to transform the area into a managed nature reserve.

It will include car parking for walkers, self-managed allotments with parking spaces, woodland and pond management and a meadow, as well as new paths and entrances.