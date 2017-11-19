Wolves owner Jeff Shi drops in for curry at Penn Tandoori

Mr Shi enjoyed a meal with his family at the Penn Road establishment tonight after calling in unexpected.

He joins the likes of former One Direction star Liam Payne, TV presenter Suzi Perry and Wolves players Matt Doherty, Jordan Graham and former player Bakary Sako who have dined there.

Penn Tandoori has hosted a number of high profile Wolves stars

Restaurant owner Jay Uddin said: "He came in at around 6.30pm tonight unexpected. I recognised him straight away. He came with his family, but we didn't kick up a big fuss because we wanted him and his family to enjoy their meal.

"He was treated like a normal customer. Just before he left we asked if we could get a picture.

"We feel very proud Jeff Shi came to our restaurant and that we were good enough quality for him."