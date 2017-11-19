Stars out for cancer charity event

Stars including former Wolves striker Mel Eves, Storage Hunters personality Heavy D and former Gogglebox fan favourite Sandra Martin enjoyed an evening of live music and entertainment at the Ramada Park Hall Hotel's ballroom in aid of charity Balls to Cancer.

The sixth annual Christmas Ball was a glittering success and helped to raise money for the charity, which encourages men to be more open when it comes to discussing cancer, as well as carrying out regular checks on themselves.

Organiser Mark Bates said: "We like to invite a few famous faces out for our Christmas Ball because they help bring the crowds in.

"People are very kind to offer up their time and they really get behind the cause.

"It is one that so many people are passionate about and we are doing all we can in the Black Country to make sure people speak up about cancer, men especially, and get help early."

Jamie Reed and Jade Lewis, from ITV's The Only Way is Essex and Paul Chuckle - of children's show The Chuckle Brothers - were also amongst the guest list on the evening.

Another star who showed his support was Tommy Cannon, half of comedy duo Cannon and Ball, who had just finished a series of live dates in Las Vegas.

Tommy, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer 15 years ago, said: "I remember the absolute shock when the doctor told me, I couldn't take it in.

"Cancer is something that men don't talk about enough, for every 10 times women speak about it to their friends, men will only do it once.

"It is a shame because keeping on top of checks can save a persons life.

"I am very happy to support a wonderful charity by being here tonight."

Part of the evening's entertainment came from soul and jazz musician Bobby Woods, who lives in Cradley Heath after being brought up in Las Vegas surrounded by the music he loves.

He said: "I am delighted to have been asked to perform here tonight.

"We are all trying to raise money so that we can raise awareness because men just don't like to talk about the fact that they have to check themselves for cancer, it is the strangest thing and something I wish we could change.

"If my singing can contribute to just one life being saved in some way then I will be truly touched."