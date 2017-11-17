Prisoner shows off his moves in 'HMP Got Talent' video

A video, which was posted to Instagram from behind bars, shows the shirtless prisoner reportedly performing a two-minute dance routine from inside HMP Oakwood, near Wolverhampton.

The clip starts with someone off-camera announcing: “This is HMP’s Got Talent. Tell us where you’re from and what you’re in for."

The prisoner replies: “I’m from Burton-upon-Trent and I’m in here for robbery of McDonald's."

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall's song 'Juju On That Beat' then starts to play, as the prisoner showcases his moves in an audition style video. He even begins to lip-sync to the 2016 hit.

The video shows him prancing around the cell and letting loose with his moves while performing a Truffle Shuffle-style dance while another prisoner films on a smuggled in mobile phone.

The clip had more than 140,000 shares on the social media site and dozens of comments of viewers mocking the moves of the prisoner.

A spokesperson from G4S said he had asked for all footage to be removed from social media.

A G4S spokeswomen, said: “Like prisons across the country it is a constant challenge to detect, intercept and seize contraband, including mobile phones.

“It is a criminal offence to be in possession of a mobile phone inside a prison and we work closely with local police forces to ensure that those who break the law are prosecuted.

“HM Prison and Probation Service has requested the removal of the content from social media."

HMP Oakwood, a G4S-managed category C prison, has been criticised in the past for its safety record.

When it was the biggest prison in the UK in 2014, it was hit by controversy when it emerged officers had called ambulances 358 times in 12 month, over twice as often as any other UK jail.