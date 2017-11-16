Ming Moon slavery raid: Wolverhampton restaurant owners demand apology from police

Officers raided Wolverhampton's Ming Moon on August 22, forcibly removing five members of staff at 8am.

Owners have since dubbed the raid 'farcical', claiming the allegations of modern day slavery and human trafficking were 'fabricated' by police.

Solicitor Ian Henery, who is representing the restaurant, said: "There is clear evidence that West Midlands Police has totally botched its investigation into alleged slavery.

"There is very clear CCTV evidence of serious unprofessional behaviour, as well as documentary evidence of non compliance with police protocol and procedure.

Solicitor Ian Henery

"West Midlands Police has no evidence of slavery, exploitation and human trafficking because there are no slaves, no one has been exploited and there is no human trafficking.

"West Midlands Police must be held accountable for this shambolic raid. Peoples lives and businesses have been ruined.

Advertising

"I have great respect for the police, but in view of our unprecedented evidence including CCTV, documented and witness statements that there are no slaves, no gang masters, and no human trafficking, my clients demand an immediate written and verbal apology."

West Midlands Police spokeswoman Caroline Schubert added: "Two people have been bailed until November 22, pending investigation.

"The Independent Police Complaints Commission transferred the referral back to West Midlands Police on October 25, for local investigation."