Fresh look at Wolverhampton's new £4.9m market

Work on the new Southside site, fronting Cleveland Street, started last month – and the new image now features on the surrounding hoardings.

It is anticipated the Traders are anticipated to move on to their new home in the spring 2018.

The market will boast 20 cabins and 48 stalls.

It will also offer flexibility to trade from bigger cabins, event space, a secure site with measures in place to combat hostile vehicles while still allowing access for traders to load and unload, CCTV, integrated lighting and power, free WiFi, canopy covered walkways, offices, customer toilets, and comprehensive parking and storage facilities.

The market, which will be placed in the student catchment area, will further provide increased footfall from the Wulfrun Centre and transport interchange, as well as situating the market in a student catchment area. As well as existing traders securing stalls, a number of new traders, including a bakery, could snap up places – and further discussions have taken place with street food vendors.

Applications are currently being assessed and the window remains open. Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment, said: “This artist’s impression shows what a huge asset the new market will be to the city centre.

“We are consulting regularly with the current traders over the relocation – and we are delighted with the interest we have had from new applicants.

“Their addition will provide a more varied range of sales lines to differentiate it from a traditional market offer.

“The new market, partly funded by the sale of Market Square as part of the Westside scheme, has loads of potential – and we want this to be the people’s market, where events are also encouraged.”

The former Netto store and adjoining buildings were cleared from the Southside site last year and the land converted into an interim car park, which is now boarded off for the works to begin.

The market move will see 48 tented stalls and 16 purpose-built cabins transferred from Market Square in phases.

The Market Square location will be part of the new £55 million leisure-led Westside development by developer Urban&Civic which will include a multi-screen cinema, restaurants, bars, hotel, multi-storey car park, apartments and public realm. This will take place in to the heart of the city centre, two phases, over five years.

A temporary market has been in place since April last year when the indoor traders joined the outdoor traders in Market Square to enable the demolition of Heantun House and the old indoor market.

The city centre market is one of three markets in Wolverhampton, with Bilston and Wednesfield markets also popular places to shop.