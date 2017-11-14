Man left with horrific head injuries after Wolverhampton hit-and-run

Samuel Dann was taken to hospital with multiple skull fractures, a broken eye socket and fractured jaw following the incident in The Lunt, Bilston.

The driver of the vehicle, the family claim is a black Seat Leon, drove off from the scene without stopping.

West Midlands Police last night confirmed they were treating the incident in St Chads Road as a 'hit-and-run', and have called on witnesses to contact them.

Mr Dann, aged 22, was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton following the incident last Thursday night, where he still was last night.

His mother Cindy Dann, aged 44, of Gomer Street in Willenhall, said: "He was riding his bike with friends when someone has driven onto the pavement and knocked him off.

"The driver then left my son on the floor.

"Someone, please, come forward and tell the police who has done this. Put yourself in my shoes.

"I know my son, and he did not deserve this."

Ms Dann thought it was her son coming home when the police knocked on the door to tell her he had been taken to hospital.

She has four other children - Sophie, 25, Celice, 24, Jacob, 21, Chelsea, 19.

Samuel Dann's girlfriend Raj, 21, also lives at the family home.

Cindy Dann from Gomer Street, Willenhall, whose son Samuel was badly injured after being knocked off his bike in a hit and run in Chads Road, Bilston

Ms Dann said: "We're going backwards and forwards to the hospital everyday.

"The doctors say he'll be out in seven days, but it all scares me so much, just how serious it is."

Mr Dann is a former Grace Academy student. He previously worked at E.ON, and was waiting on a fasteners and fixing firm this week to find out if he had a new job.

Despite the serious injuries, Mr Dann is able to talk to visitors and move around the ward he is in.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.