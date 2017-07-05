Numbers come up for lucky Postcode Lottery winners

Their windfalls came after the postcode WV10 9PA was drawn in the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Street Prize with residents Andrew Jones, Glen Spence, Barbrah Phiri and Lesley Ingram the beneficiaries.

Businessman Andrew Jones, aged 52, said: "I’ve never won anything before. I’ve worked since I was 14 so it’s great to be given something for once.”

Mr Jones, who has been playing since the launch of the lottery in 2009, plans to use the money on a trip to Cornwall with his daughter.

Outreach officer, 46-year-old Glen Spence, was shocked to see how much he had won. “I thought they were pulling my leg at first,” he said. “When I saw all the zeros on the cheque I couldn’t believe it.

"For me, the money takes away any stress. My car needs a bit of love just now so I can decide to spend money on it or to change it for a new one. It’s nice to be able to make that decision. I also want to help my daughter with a deposit on a property and I’ll be sure to buy my partner Jayne something too.”

Lesley Ingram, aged 64, said she was hoping the cash will help to pay for a move closer to her daughter and grandchildren. “I can still hardly believe I’ve won,” she said.

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £205 million to date for more than 2,800 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local charity that has received support from People’s Postcode Lottery players is Old Tree Nursery, Pendeford Hall Lane, Wolverhampton, which was given £1,800 last year for a project to replace portable plant and produce displays.