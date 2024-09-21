Express & Star
Appeal issued for missing 13-year-old girl from Willenhall

An appeal has been launched in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl from Willenhall.

By Daniel Coles
Published
Last updated

Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, Walsall Police said Daisy is missing from Short Heath.

She was last seen at 11pm on Friday, September 20, wearing a black coat, black and white Nike trainers and black leggings.

Image: Walsall Police
Image: Walsall Police

A spokesperson for Walsall Police, said: "Have you seen Daisy, aged 13, who’s missing from Short Heath?

"Daisy was last seen at 11pm on 20/09/24, wearing a black coat, black and white Nike trainers and black leggings.

"Call 999 if you see Daisy, quoting log 4316-200924."

