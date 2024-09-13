Fire service issue update on Willenhall blaze as crews will remain 'into the evening'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Smoke could be seen billowing across the sky from the fire which broke out at a derelict factory in New Hall Street on Friday morning, with 22 firefighters called to the scene at 9.36am.

Smoke fills the sky as a fire takes hold in a derelict building on Newhall Street, Willenhall

In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service said the incident involved rubbish on fire and has spread to "the whole property".

Residents and nearby businesses have been urged to close their doors and windows while crews continue to tackle the flames.

As of around 4.30pm fire crews remain at the scene, continuing to extinguish and monitor the blaze.

The fire service said in an update that they will remain on scene into the evening but expect to reduce the number of resources there in the next couple of hours.

It read: "Technical rescue crews supported gaining access to areas of the affected building and work is now underway to extinguish the fire in those areas.

"We expect to be able to reduce the number of resources we have at this incident as we go into the evening."

Road closures and safety messages remain in effect.