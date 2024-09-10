Man and woman charged with multiple shoplifting offences across Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Isaac Miller and Connie Dolphin were both arrested and charged in connection with thefts from shops across the town between August 8 and September 9.

Miller, aged 28 and from Willenhall, has been charged with nine offences, while Dolphin, also 28 from Willenhall, was charged with seven offences.

Both were remanded into custody and were due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a man and a woman with multiple shoplifting offences in Walsall.

"Isaac Miller, aged 28, from Willenhall, has been charged with nine shop theft offences.

"Connie Dolphin, aged 28, also from Willenhall, has been charged with seven shop thefts.

"The offences have taken place at shops in the town between August 8 and September 9 this year.

"They were both remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Tues)."