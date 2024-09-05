Temporary traffic lights in place for emergency works near site of crash in Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Council have warned of temporary traffic lights being installed on Neachells Lane, Willenhall, at its junction with Strawberry Lane, to make way for emergency repair works.

An end time for the works hasn't been announced as of yet, however, Severn Trent Water Engineers are on site to carry out he repairs.

On X, Wolverhampton Council said: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean temporary traffic lights are in place on Neachells Lane at its junction with Strawberry Lane."

The works come following a road collision on Neachells Lane on Thursday morning, with the incident resulting in two people, a man and a woman, sustaining non-serious injuries.

The road was closed following the incident, with traffic building on the route throughout the morning.

In relation to the crash, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A passing-by ambulance came across a road traffic collision involving a car and a stationary car on Neachells Lane, Willenhall at 6.16am. We found a man who was the driver of the first car and a woman who was the driver of the second car.

"Both were assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. They received self-care advice from ambulance staff before being discharged at the scene."

It is unknown as of yet if the two incidents are related.

Wolverhampton Council have been approached for more information.