Residents raise fears of crime in area of Willenhall where derelict factory was ripped apart by massive fire

The residents have been dealing with the aftermath of the fire, which took hold in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the empty factory on Moat Street in Willenhall and saw more than 50 firefighters tackle the blaze, with photos at the time showing flames shooting out of the roof and smoke billowing around the area.

Buses and other traffic were diverted away from the scene and nearby residents evacuated from their homes while West Midlands Fire Service tackled the blaze, only being allowed to return in the early afternoon.

The scene the next day was a quieter one, with the road still closed in both directions and the fire damaged factory fenced off to the public, while an acrid and smoky smell still lingered in the air.

The interior of the factory was clearly seen to be damaged following the fire

The blaze came just a week after another factory fire in the town, where 60 firefighters were called to a mixed-use units in a large building on Owen Road, which gutted some firms based at the site, on July 29.