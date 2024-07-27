Police appeal for help in tracking down missing boy, 12
Police are appealing for help in finding a young boy who has gone missing.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Police are asking for helping in tracking the whereabouts of Myles, aged 12, who has gone missing from Willenhall.
He is described as 5ft 2ins tall and was last seen on Friday wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and quote log 2419 of July 26.