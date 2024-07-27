Police appeal for help in tracking down missing boy, 12

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police are asking for helping in tracking the whereabouts of Myles, aged 12, who has gone missing from Willenhall.

Have you seen Myles?

He is described as 5ft 2ins tall and was last seen on Friday wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and quote log 2419 of July 26.