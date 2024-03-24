Fit to buy? Gym next to cemetery is up for sale

Made up of several buildings that have been put on the site one by one, Foster's Fitness Centre on Wood Street, Willenhall, is on the market for £320,000, listed by Paul Dubberley & Co.

In the listing, the agents described it as an "opportunity to acquire land/units which can be used to build homes or renovated to be commercial premises".

Photos from inside the property, located next to a small cemetery, show gym equipment laid out in a main room, along with a smaller room furnished with sofas and a coffee table. Ceiling tiles are stained and missing in both rooms.

The site is made up of several buildings. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

A small cemetery is next door to the gym. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

A garage, reception area and storage rooms are also found within the building, along with a separate room containing exercise bikes and rowing machines.

An application to convert the site into a fitness centre and bar/cafe was approved in 2000.

The main gym area. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

It's been a gym since around 2000. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

In November 2019 plans to demolish the gym and replace the building with a two pairs of semi-detached two-and-a-half-storey town houses was submitted to Walsall Council.

Explaining the history of the site, the owners said in the application: "The original building to the front of the site was once a large house that, over time, has been subject to change of use on more than one occasion. The factory units to the rear were added later and eventually the site became what it is today.

The site is for sale for £320,000. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

Inside the building. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

"There is a house to the right of the site that has been converted into studio flats and was built around the same time as the building fronting the site. The street has an eclectic collection of buildings from residential to commercial.

"The size and location of the land offers an ideal opportunity for domestic residential development which will have minimal impact on the existing community."

Some of the other rooms in the building. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

There has been an attempt to replace the building with homes. Photo: Paul Dubberley & Co/Rightmove

However, Walsall Council officers turned down the scheme two months later, saying it would "fail to conserve the historic aspects of traditional manufacturing of the Black Country and would result in the loss of a non designated heritage asset" and the proposed houses would "appear incongruous in the street scene", among other reasons.

An appeal was lodged and also refused in April 2022.