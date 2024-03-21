Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by car in Willenhall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An air ambulance was called to the junction of Furzebank Way and Stroud Avenue at around 2.16pm on Thursday.

The ambulance helicopter was dispatched but was stood down upon arrival at the scene as it was no longer needed.

The teenage boy was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male who was the pedestrian.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital."