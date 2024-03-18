Walsall cyclists and walkers prepare for opening of Willenhall Greenway

Residents have praised the newly improved walking and cycle route, which is part of Walsall Council’s 10-year plan to improve Willenhall.

The Greenway is an active travel route that spans some 3km, providing a clean and accessible route for pedestrians and cyclists.

The route runs east-west from Willenhall Memorial Park, backing on to Moat Street/Villiers Street, connecting residents with green spaces as well as residential and employment areas. Measure to prevent access by unauthorised vehicles have been put in place for safety.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at walsall council said: “The Greenway looks fantastic and will give Willenhall residents a much better and more accessible route to walk and cycle. It’s great to see so many people out and about on the Greenway, it’s already well used and we’ve had lots of really positive feedback.”

Mark Harriman, service manager at Tarmac, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to completely change the old footway into a brand-new shared footway and cycle path that has been designed for its entire length to give easier access for all residents.”

The scheme has been a joint effort between Tarmac, and two sub-contractors CLM Construction and Crown Highways. The original plans were extended to include more of the route through Willenhall Memorial Park, and the scheme will be completed at the end of March.

Simon Yale, contracts manager at Crown Highways, said “It’s great to see the scheme come together and the hard work pay off. We’ve had lots of great feedback from people using the route and can really see what a difference it has made to the community.”

Abid Rehman, site manager at CLM Construction, said “This scheme has been a real partnership effort and seeing the impact that it has made for the local community is brilliant.”