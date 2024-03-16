Watch: Derelict shops which stood empty for decade finally demolished to make way for homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The disused shops on Shelley Road were torn down as part of plans by Walsall Housing Group (whg) to create affordable houses in the area.

Work to transform the site began on February 19 and new drone footage shows the shops have now been flattened.

Prior approval for the demolition work was granted by Walsall Council planning officers in February last year.

Derelict shops on Shelley Road, Willenhall, have finally been demolished to make way for affordable housing

The disused shops had lain empty for more than a decade, most recently being used by local firefighters who carried out a training exercise there.

The site housed four former retail units, with apartments above, and 18 garages.

Speaking about the plans last month, Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development at whg, said: "It is exciting to see our plans for new affordable homes draw a step closer.

The row of shops on Shelley Road before they were demolished

"The next stage will be to apply for detailed planning consent for as many new homes as feasible, once any constraints in the ground have been determined.

“Once complete, this new housing development will really help transform the area, by replacing unsightly and unused buildings with modern homes fit for the future.

“We are always looking at how we can use redundant, brownfield sites such as Shelley Road to provide much needed affordable homes for local people."