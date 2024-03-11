Man arrested after police find gun during raid at Willenhall industrial unit
A man has been arrested after police seize a gun and three suspected stolen vehicles during a raid at a Willenhall industrial estate unit.
Acting on intelligence, officers executed a warrant at the site off Watery Lane on Monday.
A 23-year-old man was arrested after he was spotted attempting to flee the unit in a suspected stolen vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered a knife, cannabis, a "sum of cash" and mobile phones.
The man remains in police custody as of Monday evening for questioning.
A search of a second vehicle led to a firearm and ammunition being seized.
West Midlands Police say forensic tests are being carried out to establish if the firearm is viable.