Man arrested after police find gun during raid at Willenhall industrial unit

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a warrant at the site off Watery Lane on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he was spotted attempting to flee the unit in a suspected stolen vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered a knife, cannabis, a "sum of cash" and mobile phones.

The man remains in police custody as of Monday evening for questioning.

A search of a second vehicle led to a firearm and ammunition being seized.

West Midlands Police say forensic tests are being carried out to establish if the firearm is viable.