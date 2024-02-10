Resurfacing work set to close stretch of Willenhall road for three days

Walsall Council will be carrying out the work on Round Croft from its junction with the B4484 Pinson Road to that of Field Street.

It will take place between 7pm and 6am from Wednesday, February 28, to Friday, March 1.

A temporary no stopping restriction will be introduced on both sides of the carriageway for the duration of the closure, with signs indicating when it will be in force.

A diversion route will via Field Street and the B4484 Pinson Road and vice versa.