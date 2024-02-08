Police issue picture of woman after alleged assault in Walsall

The incident took place on High Road, Lane Head, shortly before 5.45pm on December 11 last year.

West Midlands Police is appealing for the public's help in finding a woman who officers wish to speak to about the alleged attack.

Anyone who recognises her has been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/1072760/23.

People can report information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.