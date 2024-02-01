Apartments plan is turned down

Developer, listed as Mr J A Phillips, had put forward proposals to demolish a building and structures on New Hall Street and erect 24 flats.

But planning officers at Walsall Council have refused to grant permission citing a number of issues including insufficient information being provided on a safe parking layout and pedestrian access.

Other reasons for rejection include the lack of affordable housing provision, the impact the size of the new development would have on neighbouring properties and a lack of an acceptable drainage strategy.

The application said: “It is proposed to demolish all buildings, fences and hard standings from the site. All necessary remedial work would be undertaken.

“It is proposed to construct a development of two-bedroom apartments. There would be 24 apartments in total.

“The development would comprise two main built elements, each comprising a series of offset buildings fronting New Hall Street.

“Each building would comprise a staircase with two flats on each of three floors. There would be two buildings to the east and two buildings to the west.

“Between the building blocks it is proposed to form a car park and to provide bin storage for the development.

“In addition, parking is to be provided along the street frontage. Cycle storage will be included within buildings for security reasons.

“The proposed development wholly satisfies all policies, aims and objectives both local and national. It is a sustainable development (and) it will not give rise to harm.

“The application offers a significant opportunity to promote a far better designed and superior quality development on a previously developed site which is presently without a use and degraded.

“The proposal does not offend any aims or purposes of policy and would improve the visual amenity and character of the locality. Moreover, it would provide a significant contribution to housing supply.”