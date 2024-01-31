School secures funding for free Willenhall community hockey sessions

Willenhall E-Act Academy has announced that following a successful bid for funding, they will now be able to offer free hockey classes to not only students but the Willenhall community too.

The announcement comes as the school secured funding from Active Black Country, and will work alongside Wednesbury Hockey Club and Bloxwich Hockey Club.

A free six-week course is also being offered to those of the community who want to get involved in hockey, with all ages being welcome at the sessions being offered at the school.

Mr Tim Marston, headteacher at Willenhall E-Act Academy, said: "I am delighted that we can offer these free hockey sessions not only to our students but also to the local community.

"It's great to be able to offer a range of sports to our students to try out, especially when they will get to learn from a fully trained coach."

The sessions will be offered between January 26 and March 1, with sticks and other pieces of equipment being provided but visitors will need to bring their shin and mouth guards.

For more information about these community sessions please email kateyeoman1971@icloud.com.