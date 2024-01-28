Shepwell Green Social Club in Willenhall has been totally refurbished and renamed Shepwell's after an investment of more than £500,000.

Husband and wife team Ade and Tina Harrold bought the club two years ago and the grand reopening next Friday, February 2 will be the realisation of a long-held dream.

Ade said: "We used to come in here years ago and it was so rundown and sad, so when we took over we had big plans.

"It has taken a lot of hard work and money but we are proud to have a venue which Willenhall deserves."

Shepwell's has been transformed

The Bilston Road club has a new stage, giant screens, booths, a new VIP area, pool tables and is designed to create the best atmosphere for big events, whether music or sport.