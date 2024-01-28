Express & Star
Willenhall finally gets entertainment venue it deserves after social club transformation - see inside

A "rundown" social club has been transformed into a state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

By Adam Smith
Published
Tina Harrold with son Josh and daughter Courtney at Shepwell's

Shepwell Green Social Club in Willenhall has been totally refurbished and renamed Shepwell's after an investment of more than £500,000.

Husband and wife team Ade and Tina Harrold bought the club two years ago and the grand reopening next Friday, February 2 will be the realisation of a long-held dream.

Ade said: "We used to come in here years ago and it was so rundown and sad, so when we took over we had big plans.

"It has taken a lot of hard work and money but we are proud to have a venue which Willenhall deserves."

Shepwell's has been transformed

The Bilston Road club has a new stage, giant screens, booths, a new VIP area, pool tables and is designed to create the best atmosphere for big events, whether music or sport.

