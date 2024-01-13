The collision happened outside the Aldi supermarket at the junction of Coppice Farm Way and Essington Road, Willenhall, just before 4pm on Friday.

Police attended and found a motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, with injuries not believed to be serious. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via LiveChat on its website or call 101 quoting log 3052 of 12/1/24.