Youngsters completed training to begin policing in their area

The group of junior Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) from Short Heath Junior School in Willenhall have taken their first patrols tackling parking problems and other issues in the community.

PCSOs Sukinder Lally and Miguel Pojega attended Short Heath Junior School to meet the pupils who have completed their training in the Junior PCSO Scheme, which aims to increase the confidence and self-esteem of children, while promoting positive interactions with officers.

West Midlands Police said the scheme was launched in order to encourage children to feel confident enough to approach officers with community information and concerns, or for help and support.

Short Heath Junior School was the first school to take part in the Junior PCSO Scheme across the Walsall area back in 2013.

As well as parking issues, the children will also be looking at any other issues which may affect their school and community.

While training the junior PCSOs also learned the phonetic alphabet, road signs and safety, seat belts and in car safety.

PCSO Lally, who helped to train the pupils and took them on their first patrol, said: “The children are so enthusiastic and are proud to be representing their school.

"The Junior PCSO scheme teaches the children good values and respect for their community while also getting across some really important personal safety messages.

"Well done all for making us, the school and community proud.”