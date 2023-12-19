Students enjoy trip of a lifetime as they perform for thousands

The students from Willenhall E-ACT Academy jetted off to Miami in Florida to take part in a live dance performance at half-time at the famous Hard Rock Stadium, which holds more than 65,000 people and is home of the Miami Dolphins American Football team.

The dancers performed alongside the official Miami Dolphins cheerleaders in front of a huge stadium audience.

The trip was brought about thanks to Pro-Excel, an organisation which brings young people from diverse backgrounds together in a bid to create social change through dance and sport.

The students were part of a team of 157 students who flew over to America to take part in the life changing show and, after months of practice and hard work, the students left for five days in Miami on December 8.

The students and their dance colleagues pose with cheerleaders from the Miami Dophins

Aside from the dance performance, they also got to experience a VIP party by the beach, with a top Miami DJ, a tour of the Hard Rock Stadium, a formal red carpet dinner the night before the performance, an intense rehearsal programme and two game-day performances, one pre-game and one at half-time.

The Academy said the trip and work with Pro-Excel brought to life E-ACT's Opening Minds Opening Doors strategy, which pushes staff and students to dare to dream big, the trust aims to push boundaries to create extraordinary opportunities for all young people.

Mr Tim Marston, headteacher at Willenhall E-ACT Academy said: “I am so proud of the students who took part in this exciting opportunity.

"I know they have been working hard for months to make sure their moves were perfect and everyone at Willenhall is over the moon that they got to be involved in such a unique experience.”