A fire crew from Bilston rushed to the scene of a car fire on Furzebank Way, Willenhall, at around 1.26pm on Sunday.

On arrival the firefighters found one vehicle that was alight outside of a set of garages.

Melissa Ford, a resident of the road, said: "I didn't really see much as it was being the houses, but I heard two loud pops and then saw the smoke.

"The fire service got here quite quickly, I'm not sure who made the first call. It is a bit worrying, but it seems like it was just a one-off you know."

Firefighters at the scene of the car blaze in Willenhall

Fire crews and police attended the scene to deal with the incident, with residents saying crews responded quickly.

Another resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "I heard two really loud pops and that was it really. The emergency services got here quite quickly though.

"I didn't expect that on Sunday though. I hope everyone is okay."