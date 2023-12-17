Loud 'pops' heard as car is destroyed by fire near Willenhall homes
Loud 'pops' were heard when a car was destroyed by fire in a residential area on Sunday afternoon.
A fire crew from Bilston rushed to the scene of a car fire on Furzebank Way, Willenhall, at around 1.26pm on Sunday.
On arrival the firefighters found one vehicle that was alight outside of a set of garages.
Melissa Ford, a resident of the road, said: "I didn't really see much as it was being the houses, but I heard two loud pops and then saw the smoke.
"The fire service got here quite quickly, I'm not sure who made the first call. It is a bit worrying, but it seems like it was just a one-off you know."
Fire crews and police attended the scene to deal with the incident, with residents saying crews responded quickly.
Another resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "I heard two really loud pops and that was it really. The emergency services got here quite quickly though.
"I didn't expect that on Sunday though. I hope everyone is okay."