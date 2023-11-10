Walsall school defends itself after accusations of rodent infestation

Willenhall E-ACT Academy has put out a message about the work it did to remove a mouse from the school site after an anonymous member of the public accused the academy of being infested.

The message from the member of the public claimed to have photos of rodents being seen in classrooms and in the canteen.

It also claimed that the Academy had not informed parents of the situation and that several parents had contact the Academy, only to have the situation played down to one mouse being on site.

A spokesman for E-ACT said: “We have been made aware of the sighting of a mouse on the school site.

"We responded promptly to this with the support of pest control, who carried out an inspection that day and confirmed an isolated incident which has been dealt with.

"All of the usual controls are in place to ensure the health and safety of the school, staff and students.

"There are currently no concerns about the preparation and serving of food, which is delivered to the highest of hygiene standards by our catering team.”