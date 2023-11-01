Willenhall man facing cancer raises hundreds for charity with spooky display

Robert James has raised more than £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to the impressive array of spooky decorations at the front of his home.

The high-tech display featured computer-generated scenes of ghosts and witches complete with voice acting and music, as well as a collection of "singing" pumpkins which Robert said had proven popular amongst youngsters this year.

The 69-year-old decorates his home for Halloween each year, but decided to raise funds for a good cause this year after he was sadly diagnosed with incurable advanced prostate cancer 18 months ago.

People were invited to marvel at the spooky sights outside of the home on Hawkswell Drive, Willenhall, from October 29, with Halloween being their last chance to visit.

Despite the wet weather posing a threat to his computer-generated decorations, Robert commented that the hard work was worth it in the end.

He said: "Sunday night was absolutely brilliant. I was inundated with visitors to be honest, I couldn't keep up with them.

"Some of the comments have been absolutely amazing. Most people are asking me if I'm going to be doing it again next year.

"It is so much hard work but it is all worth it in the end. It's making memories for the kids – I love it to be honest with you."