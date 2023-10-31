Willenhall funeral director reveals hidden coffin compartment where loved ones can leave final message

John Ashe, managing director at Jennifer Ashe & Son, holding a memory tube.

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors, which is headquartered in Willenhall and has five branches across the region, is repurposing the hidden coffin compartment - which was originally designed to store personal information of the deceased - as a new ‘memory tube’ concept.

The small glass memory tube which provides a secure vessel for a heartfelt letter, cherished mementos or even little tokens of remembrance, offers a unique opportunity for family members and friends to bury their loved ones with one final keepsake before being sealed into the exterior of the coffin forever.

Offering a source of comfort and connection during challenging times, the memory tube can be found in the American caskets stocked by the Funeral Director.

The new offering has resonated deeply with clients of Jennifer Ashe & Son, who have noticed an increase in the preference for American caskets that contain the memory tube.

Many have opted for a lock of hair, letter or holy water to be placed inside the memory tube to be laid to rest with their departed.

The memory tube being closed, sealing a special final farewell.

John Ashe, managing director at Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors, said: "More and more individuals are opting for unique coffins that match their personal style. These can range from custom-made designs to coffins adorned with pictures, glitter, or artwork.

"While many still prefer traditional options, it's crucial for families to be aware of the choices available when it comes to selecting a coffin or casket that aligns with their preferences and the memory tube is just one way to offer our customers a unique send-off.

"More often than not, our clients who visit us to discuss their pre-planned funeral, choose a coffin completely different from what their spouse or child would have chosen and it's our duty to encapsulate the essence of each person to ensure their final farewell is one they would have loved. As soon as we start talking about the memory tube, it’s something that everyone is fascinated with and wants to know more about."