Willenhall funeral director launches free bereavement support group

Funeral director James Smith and personal funeral advisor Phillippa Neville with the first members of the Willenhall group.

Jennifer Ashe & Son, which is headquartered in Willenhall and operates five sites across the West Midlands, hosted the inaugural session of its Dove Bereavement Group on Wednesday, October 4 at Ye Old Toll Hose in Willenhall.

Organiser of the group, James Smith, a funeral director at Jennifer Ashe & Son, said: "The Dove Bereavement Group is a natural extension of our commitment to serving our community during some of life’s most challenging moments.

"We understand the impact that losing someone can have on an individual as well as families and friends, and we want to support those during their most vulnerable time.

"By setting up the support group, we hope to offer a safe space where people can connect, support one another, and ultimately find a path towards healing."

The bereavement group aims to provide people with a supportive network to share experiences, find comfort and, most importantly, is easily accessible and free to attend.

Jennifer Ashe & Son encourages those within its West Midlands community, who are dealing with loss to consider attending the bereavement group – with the core message being that everyone is welcome, no matter their background, beliefs or stage in life.

Whether the loss is recent or in the past, grief affects people differently, and the group is open to all individuals who are seeking understanding, and compassion.

James added: "While the group will connect people who share similar experiences, there is no expectation to share your personal journey.

"We hope people will continue to join us at the next meeting for a cup of coffee and cake and use our group to see some positives and hopefully, little by little see the light at the end of the tunnel."

The next support group will be hosted on November 1 from 10.30am until 12pm at Ye Old Toll House, which is accessible via public transport and will be facilitated by the Jennifer Ashe & Son team, who can offer support and a listening ear to those attending.