Week-long roadworks to lead to diversions around Willenhall for motorists

The length of the carriageway on Stringes Lane in Willenhall between Gough Road and St Annes Road will be closed for works. Photo: Google Street Map

Walsall Council have put out a notice under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to let the public know that Stringes Lane in Willenhall is set to be closed between Gough Street and St Annes Road while maintenance works take place.

The works are expected to start take place between 7.30pm and 6am from Monday, October 16 to Saturday, October 21.

Diversions will be posted, with a route running via Stringes Lane, Charles Street, Ashmore Lake Way, Ashmore Lake Road, Monmer Lane and St Annes Road in both directions.

A spokesman for the Council said: "This order will come into operation on Monday, October 16 and will remain in force for a period of eighteen months or until the work is completed, whichever is earlier.