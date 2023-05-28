Fuming firefighters have to remind residents not to have balcony barbeques

By Adam SmithWillenhallPublished:

Firefighters were not impressed when they were called out to a barbeque on a first floor balcony.

The balcony bar-be-que
The balcony bar-be-que

The Willenhall resident had put their barbecue on flammable felt which risked igniting a blaze which could have set the entire building on fire.

Willenhall Fire Station posted pictures of the incident above a shop in Upper Lichfield Street.

Firefighters were not impressed by the balcony bar-be-que

Willenhall Fire Station tweeted: "Red Watch attended this incident with colleagues from @WMFSBilston, incident was a bbq on a first floor window sill covered in felt. Please be careful with bbq’s and ensure they’re sat on a non flammable surface in open air away from any buildings."

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News