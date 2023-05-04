Call to clear ‘abandoned’ school site

Councillor Adam Hicken in a manhole at Allens Rough in Willenhall. PIC: Adam Hicken

Councillor Adam Hicken said Walsall Council needed to “get its own house in order” and maintain Allens Rough on Hilton Road to stop the anti-social behaviour and make it safe for residents.

An outline planning application for 59 new houses and flats on the land has been put forward by the local authority.

Councillor Hicken said he and residents would welcome housing on the land but raised concerns about the loss of green space on the 3.27 acre site as well as the number of properties being ‘crammed’ in.

Allens Rough was previously a primary school before later being turned into the Allens Centre. After this closed, the building was subjected to an arson attack and vandalism which prompted its demolition in 2015.

Councillor Hicken said: “The issue we’ve got is it’s council owned land and it’s not being maintained.

“There is a pathway kept clear for residents to use local bus services from Sheringham Drive and if that is closed off they would have to go a long distance around. That’s been partly blocked.

“Some of the kerbs are covered, there are trip hazards everywhere, graffiti, broken glass, fly-tipping and dumping. I’ve had reports of drug taking going on there and there have been needles that I’ve had to get cleared up.

“There are also manholes missing. The nature of the site is it has been left abandoned and you get people stealing manhole covers because they feel they can get away with it. Sadly, so far they have been.

“I’m not happy about it. It’s council land and if the council are expecting other people clean up their land, they need to get their own house in order first.

“Whilst we are waiting for planning, the council should be maintaining it and residents should be able to enjoy it as well. Residents need to be able to feel safe where they live.”

He added: “The planning application is a concern as well as it looks to take away the green space allocation on the land in its entirety.

“They are going to cram as much housing in as possible and it will take away the green space amenity of the area.

“Willenhall North as a ward has almost double the density of the borough average. Whilst myself and others don’t mind housing going on there but to be cramming in as much housing as possible to the detriment of the area it – needs to fit in and make sense.

“They argue the green space is in a poor state but the reason for that is it hasn’t maintained.

“This application will strip the green space status away. My stance is lots of applications go in and not many of them strip it away like this. At least some of it should be preserved.”

The council’s planning agent Lambert Smith Hampton said: “Aside from the benefits of housing and affordable housing delivery, the proposed development would result in the positive use of a redundant and publicly inaccessible site.

“The land on the site has become redundant and has been subject to anti-social behaviour and vandalism, with arson forming the reason for the former building’s demolition.

“The development would firstly bring the redundant area on the site back into

use for an active residential purpose, thereby addressing concerns of anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

“In addition, it is anticipated that enhancements to the adjacent Allens Rough will be provided through the scheme’s delivery of biodiversity net gain; this will have secondary benefits by enhancing use of Allens Rough as a public open space, improving the visual amenity of the space and helping to address anti-social behaviour on this area.