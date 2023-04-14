Man, 19, charged with possession of knife on Walsall street

Armed officers from Walsall Police were called to Armstrong Way, in Willenhall, on Wednesday and detained a 19-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a knife.

Hasan Ahmed from Wolverhampton has now been charged and will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on May 4.

Walsall Police have also put out a message about the impact of knives and pointed people towards the West Midlands Police 'Life or Knife' campaign.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We've charged a man after our armed officers were called to Armstrong Way in Willenhall, and recovered a knife on Wednesday.

"A 19-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a knife and since been charged to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on May 4."

He added: "Knives can have a devastating impact on lives.

"The Life or Knife campaign is aimed at all young people, parents and teachers and provides information and advice.