Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 19, charged with possession of knife on Walsall street

By James VukmirovicWillenhallPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested after a knife was recovered on a Walsall street.

Armed officers from Walsall Police were called to Armstrong Way, in Willenhall, on Wednesday and detained a 19-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a knife.

Hasan Ahmed from Wolverhampton has now been charged and will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on May 4.

Walsall Police have also put out a message about the impact of knives and pointed people towards the West Midlands Police 'Life or Knife' campaign.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We've charged a man after our armed officers were called to Armstrong Way in Willenhall, and recovered a knife on Wednesday.

"A 19-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a knife and since been charged to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on May 4."

He added: "Knives can have a devastating impact on lives.

"The Life or Knife campaign is aimed at all young people, parents and teachers and provides information and advice.

"You can access it at lifeorknife.west-midlands.police.uk"

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News