Man, 19, charged with possession of knife on Walsall street

Armed officers from Walsall Police were called to Armstrong Way, in Willenhall, on Wednesday and detained a 19-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a knife.
Hasan Ahmed from Wolverhampton has now been charged and will appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on May 4.
Walsall Police have also put out a message about the impact of knives and pointed people towards the West Midlands Police 'Life or Knife' campaign.
A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We've charged a man after our armed officers were called to Armstrong Way in Willenhall, and recovered a knife on Wednesday.
"A 19-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of a knife and since been charged to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on May 4."
He added: "Knives can have a devastating impact on lives.
"The Life or Knife campaign is aimed at all young people, parents and teachers and provides information and advice.
"You can access it at lifeorknife.west-midlands.police.uk"