Children at Willenhall nursery 'at risk' with 'protruding nails and lack of available drinking water'

ABC Day Nursery in Willenhall received an 'inadequate' rating in its last Ofsted inspection. Photo: Google.

In its inspection of ABC Day Nursery on January 24 - its first since the pandemic - Ofsted found that nursery staff failed to "identify risks to children's safety from loose or protruding nails and damaged wooden boxes with sharp and splintered edges".

The report also said that "although staff offer occasional drinks to children, drinking water is not available and accessible to children at all times."

Ofsted inspectors claimed that "poor leadership" and "no clear management oversight" at the nursery had led to "a significant decline in the overall quality" of provision, with the manager on long-term leave leading to deputy managers taking charge.

However, the report said: "These managers do not have sufficient knowledge and skills to undertake the management role effectively."

Safeguarding was also said to be ineffective, with the inspectors remarking: "children are exposed to risks that compromise their safety" and "staff do not follow effective safeguarding procedures. Some staff do not have sufficient understanding of safeguarding and child protection procedures."

They also said that "the provider does not give enough support and training to staff to enable them to respond to safeguarding concerns effectively" and "not all staff are aware of the procedures to follow in the event of concerns about children or for allegations against adults working with children."

Safeguarding records were said to be "too brief" and did not include "sufficient information to show that appropriate steps have been taken to keep children safe. This puts children at risk of harm."

However, the report did say that the provider had implemented " sound recruitment and vetting procedures to check the suitability of staff".

And while staff were said to be "warm and caring" as well as " appropriate role models for children" who demonstrate patience and kindness", the quality of teaching was said to be "weak".

The report also said that "Managers who are responsible for key children are too busy with other tasks to spend quality time building relationships and helping children feel emotionally secure.

"As a result, new children do not settle well and are frequently upset."

Manager Rebecca Lees told the Express & Star that staff are working "extremely hard" to carry of the changes Ofsted wanted.

Rebecca said: "The inspection took place on the 24th January 2023, and nearly all of the actions they have given us have been achieved.

"The team here at ABC Day nursery are working extremely hard with the input of our Local authority to carry out the changes Ofsted wanted.