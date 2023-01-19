Dog rescued by firefighters after falling through ice on Willenhall canal

Firefighters with Bella who was pulled to safety. Photo: @Cundy79

Bella fell through the ice near Greadier Street after chasing ducks onto the ice. Her owner tried to rescue her but retreated because of the icy temperatures.

Crews from Bloxwich and Perry Barr, a total of 18 firefighters, initially tried to use a ladder to rescue the dog.

Members of the fire service's technical rescue unit then used an inflatable ice path to bring Bella back to dry land.

The owner and dog were wrapped in foil blankets and warmed up in the back of a fire engine before crews left the scene at 12.25pm.

Mark Cundy, watch commander at Bloxwich Community Fire Station, posted about the rescue on social media.

He said Bella and her owner were both well following the ordeal.

Mr Cundy said: "Bella fell through the ice on a Willenhall canal.

"A great team effort from all mentioned crews using an inflatable ice path and Bella was pulled to safety.

"Owner and dog are both well. Great effort by all!"

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Keep your pup safe in winter weather. Avoid frozen rivers, lakes, ponds and canals.