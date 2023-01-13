Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major fire in Willenhall likely to have started accidentally, fire investigators say

By Thomas ParkesWillenhallPublished: Last Updated:

A major fire at a factory in the Black Country which was tackled by 50 firefighters is likely to have started accidentally, fire chiefs have said.

The scene of the fire at Midland Food Group off Stringes Lane, Willenhall..
The scene of the fire at Midland Food Group off Stringes Lane, Willenhall..

Crews tackled the flames and thick smoke at food processors Midland Food Group Ltd, in Stringes Lane, Willenhall, during the early hours of Thursday.

The flames tore through part of the plant destroying the roof and leaving the walls blackened, with an estimated 60 per cent of the site being affected by the major blaze.

Now fire investigators from West Midlands Fire Service have said their checks so far point to the fire starting accidentally – appearing to have involved a "refrigeration unit".

Workers from the factory gathered opposite the site, including David Richardson, aged 65, who lives in nearby Slater Street.

Mr Richardson said: "My missus was looking out the window and saw a lot of black smoke, but she thought it was the wood factory further up the road. She opened the door and said that it was my workplace on fire. I was in shock.

"I haven't got a job now, but I'm due to retire in March. I more worried about my younger colleagues who have got young families.

"I came out straight-away at about 12.30. There was a lot of black smoke and there were about 19 fire trucks parked up in Stringes Lane and the side roads."

Short Heath Junior School, in Pennine Way, Lodge Farm, posted on Twitter: "Due to significant events around our schools, and roads being closed, we have taken the decision to close our schools today. As we know more we will let you know."

Also closed was Lane Head Nursery, in High Road, and Rosedale CE Infants School, in Stroud Avenue, in Short Heath.

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News