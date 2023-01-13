Major fire in Willenhall likely to have started accidentally, fire investigators say

The scene of the fire at Midland Food Group off Stringes Lane, Willenhall..

Crews tackled the flames and thick smoke at food processors Midland Food Group Ltd, in Stringes Lane, Willenhall, during the early hours of Thursday.

The flames tore through part of the plant destroying the roof and leaving the walls blackened, with an estimated 60 per cent of the site being affected by the major blaze.

Now fire investigators from West Midlands Fire Service have said their checks so far point to the fire starting accidentally – appearing to have involved a "refrigeration unit".

Workers from the factory gathered opposite the site, including David Richardson, aged 65, who lives in nearby Slater Street.

Mr Richardson said: "My missus was looking out the window and saw a lot of black smoke, but she thought it was the wood factory further up the road. She opened the door and said that it was my workplace on fire. I was in shock.

"I haven't got a job now, but I'm due to retire in March. I more worried about my younger colleagues who have got young families.

"I came out straight-away at about 12.30. There was a lot of black smoke and there were about 19 fire trucks parked up in Stringes Lane and the side roads."

Short Heath Junior School, in Pennine Way, Lodge Farm, posted on Twitter: "Due to significant events around our schools, and roads being closed, we have taken the decision to close our schools today. As we know more we will let you know."